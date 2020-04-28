Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 28, 2020 / 10:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Coles gets quarterly sales boost from coronavirus-led stockpiling

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Coles Group Ltd said on Wednesday supermarket sales rose 13.8% in the third quarter, boosted by a buying frenzy driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The country’s second-biggest grocery chain said sales at its supermarket division grew to A$8.23 billion in the quarter ended March 29, from A$7.23 billion a year earlier.

Same-store sales growth at the division jumped to 13.1% from 2.4% last year. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok, Arpit Nayak and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

