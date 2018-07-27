Colgate-Palmolive quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates

July 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world’s largest toothpaste maker, reported quarterly sales on Friday that fell below Wall Street estimates, as sales in Latin America declined.

The maker of Speed Stick deodorants and Softsoap hand-wash said net sales rose 1.6 percent to $3.89 billion, but the figure was below analysts’ average estimate of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Colgate rose to $637 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $524 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)