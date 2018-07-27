FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 27, 2018 / 11:06 AM / in an hour

Colgate-Palmolive quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co, the world’s largest toothpaste maker, reported quarterly sales on Friday that fell below Wall Street estimates, as sales in Latin America declined.

The maker of Speed Stick deodorants and Softsoap hand-wash said net sales rose 1.6 percent to $3.89 billion, but the figure was below analysts’ average estimate of $3.92 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Colgate rose to $637 million, or 73 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $524 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.