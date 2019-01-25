Colgate-Palmolive beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Colgate-Palmolive Co reported quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates on Friday, benefiting from higher demand for its products in North America, its second biggest market.

Excluding certain charges, Colgate said net income fell 3 percent to $638 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. On a per-share basis, it earned 74 cents.

Net sales fell to $3.81 billion from $3.89 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)