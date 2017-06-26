FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge halts lawsuit over Colgate's toothpaste whitening claims
June 26, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

Judge halts lawsuit over Colgate's toothpaste whitening claims

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A lawsuit accusing Colgate-Palmolive of falsely advertising its Optic White toothpaste will be halted until the U.S. Federal Trade Commission completes a probe into the company's whitening claims, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel in White Plains, New York rejected arguments by Colgate that the lawsuit is preempted by the 1997 U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and should be dismissed outright. Seibel agreed, however, to defer to the FTC on whether the whitening claims are valid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sUvVpR

