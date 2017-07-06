NJ borrowers can sue lawyer over debt collection letter-ruling

A proposed class action accusing a New Jersey debt collection attorney of exposing borrowers’ account information on envelopes used for collection letters can go forward, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.

Filed last year against Denville, New Jersey attorney Michael Harrison and his law office, the lawsuit said the envelopes show a bar code that can easily be read by smartphone scanners to reveal borrowers’ account numbers, a violation of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

