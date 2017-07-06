FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NJ borrowers can sue lawyer over debt collection letter-ruling
July 6, 2017 / 10:47 PM / 3 months ago

NJ borrowers can sue lawyer over debt collection letter-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A proposed class action accusing a New Jersey debt collection attorney of exposing borrowers’ account information on envelopes used for collection letters can go forward, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.

Filed last year against Denville, New Jersey attorney Michael Harrison and his law office, the lawsuit said the envelopes show a bar code that can easily be read by smartphone scanners to reveal borrowers’ account numbers, a violation of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uvuAGj

