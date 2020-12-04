It's crunch time for law firm collections. Good news is, the pandemic hasn't made it worse

Even though the pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, law firms aren’t frantically pressing clients to pay their bills as the year draws to a close, according to several law firm consultants.

“Law firms benefit from having long-term relationships,” said the Zeughauser Group’s Alex Dimitrief. If a law firm insists on payment, “you might win a battle but lose the war,” he added.

