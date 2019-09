A Massachusetts prosecutor on Thursday recommended the former co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher be sentenced to eight months in prison for participating in one of the largest college admissions scams uncovered in U.S. history.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a Thursday sentencing memo former Willkie head Gordon Caplan should also face a $40,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release.

