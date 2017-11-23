Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli biotech company Collplant said on Thursday it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement to list on Nasdaq.

The company, which is developing tissue repair products with its plant-based genetic engineering technology, does not intend to raise money in the Nasdaq listing.

“The listing and trading on Nasdaq is intended to expand exposure to the company and its technology to international business and strategic partners,” said Chief Executive Yehiel Tal. “The listing will also provide exposure to international capital markets and make it easier for private and institutional investors, American and foreign, to invest in the company.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)