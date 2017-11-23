FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 23, 2017 / 8:48 AM / in an hour

Israel's Collplant submits registration to trade on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Israeli biotech company Collplant said on Thursday it has submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement to list on Nasdaq.

The company, which is developing tissue repair products with its plant-based genetic engineering technology, does not intend to raise money in the Nasdaq listing.

“The listing and trading on Nasdaq is intended to expand exposure to the company and its technology to international business and strategic partners,” said Chief Executive Yehiel Tal. “The listing will also provide exposure to international capital markets and make it easier for private and institutional investors, American and foreign, to invest in the company.” (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.