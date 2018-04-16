Colombia's Grupo Argos to invest $1.1 bln in 2018, up 30 pct from 2017

BOGOTA, April 16 (Reuters) - Grupo Argos, one of Colombia’s largest industrial conglomerates, on Monday said it will invest nearly 3 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) this year in different areas of its cement, energy, highway and airport businesses.

The amount is almost 30 percent more than Argos’ planned investments last year. The investments do not include acquisitions, it said.

Argos has assets of 47.6 billion pesos accross 18 countries through subsidiaries. (1 dollar = 2,705.34 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; editing by Jonathan Oatis Writing by Helen Murphy)