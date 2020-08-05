Colombian banks can absorb coronavirus hit but are not immune to future losses

BOGOTA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s financial system can absorb the coronavirus economic shock, but is not immune to losses or a deterioration in assets, industry officials said on Wednesday.

The systemic risks after almost five months of quarantine in the Andean country will depend on the speed of economic recovery, they said at an economic conference. The lockdown is due to last until the end of August, though certain sectors have started reopening.

Loan disbursement in the country will move from 7.5% growth at the end of June to a 2.3% decline by year-end, Colombia’s finance superintendent Jorge Castano said.

Past-due loans will grow from a current 8.9% to 24% at the end of the year, equivalent to some 120 trillion pesos ($31.6 billion), as macroeconomic conditions such as unemployment and business closures worsen in the pandemic, Castano said.

“We’re starting to see some shocks, yet they are being adequately absorbed,” Castano said. “We need to move quickly towards reopening the economy, this is the most important factor, because the extent of this reactivation will surely benefit households, companies and the financial system.”

In coordination with the government, banks have extended plans to delay loan repayments, protecting some 11.5 million debtors holding about 44% of the financial system’s loan portfolio of some 530 trillion pesos.

The central bank has poured billions of dollars worth of liquidity into shoring up banks’ strength.

However, loans could deteriorate into 2021, analysts said.

“We will certainly see an impact on credit risk later, as we did in the last shock we experienced,” said central bank board member Ana Fernanda Maiguashca, adding the system should have resilience to face the shock.

Castano said banks will have no profits or lose money in 2020.