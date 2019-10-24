Bonds News
October 24, 2019

City of Bogota issues $410.6 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday issued 1.4 trillion pesos ($410.6 million) in local bonds, after receiving interest in more than double that amount, the city’s finance department said.

The operation includes 5-year paper with a yield of 5.94%, 10-year paper with a yield of inflation plus 2.79%, 20-year paper with a yield of 3.33% and 29-year paper with a yield of 3.49%.

“The city can use these resources to attend to commitments of projects financed with credit,” city finance secretary Beatriz Arbelaez said in a statement.

$1 = 3,409.29 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb

