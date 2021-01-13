Colombia issues $1.3 billion of new global bonds due in 2061

BOGOTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Colombia has issued new global bonds worth $1.3 billion to international capital markets, while also reopening earlier-issued bonds, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday.

The new bonds, due in 2061, have a 40-year placement and were issued at 3.875%, the ministry said in a statement, adding that they received demand for $5.37 billion.

At the same time, Colombia issued global bonds due in 2031 worth $1.54 billion in a reopening, of which $1.23 billion formed part of a debt-management operation to partially replace global bonds maturing in 2021, 2024, and 2027.

The reopened bonds were issued at 3.125%, the ministry of finance said.

“Today we finished the largest foreign debt operation of recent years, with excellent results,” said director of public credit Cesar Arias.

The transaction will cover the amortization of external bonds in 2021, improves the maturity profile of external debt, and generates annual savings of $6.5 million on interest payments, Arias added. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)