Colombia central bank likely to hold rate to gauge full-year inflation

BOGOTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank is likely to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at its meeting on Thursday to wait for the final inflation data of the year and after a decision by Standard & Poor’s to lower the nation’s long-term foreign currency rating.

The bank’s seven policymakers will probably maintain the rate at 4.75 percent, meeting expectations in a Reuters poll earlier this week, to keep ammunition for next year when they hope to bolster the sluggish economy.

Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas, who represents the government on the central bank board, urged his colleagues to hold borrowing costs after credit rating agency S&P on Monday lowered the Andean nation’s rating by a notch to BBB-, citing weakened policy flexibility.

“I believe that with this news it would probably be wise to take a break, analyze the decision, evaluate the moment, and resume cuts from January next year,” Cardenas said on Tuesday.

A hold in rates would come after consumer prices rose 4.12 percent in the 12 months to November, well below a mid-2016 high of nearly 9 percent, but still above the bank’s long-term 2 percent to 4 percent target range.

“Given higher CPI than expected, we believe that the central bank will probably implement a pause in the cycle in December and resume the interest rate cuts early in 2018,” said Carolina Monzon, analyst at Itau.

Colombia has had to grapple with the fallout from lower oil prices and domestic consumption, as well as once-high inflation figures that split the seven-member board’s focus.

The bank has already cut borrowing costs by 275 basis points since December 2016 to help the economy, but it has not provided as much steam as desired.

The government last month reduced its gross domestic product growth target for this year to 1.7 percent, amid low domestic consumption and following disappointing third-quarter figures.

Still, analysts reckon the bank will resume rate cuts in the coming months to bring borrowing costs to 4.25 percent before the end of 2018.

The board surprised the market in October by cutting the rate amid lower inflation figures. (Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)