BOGOTA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank said on Friday it would inject 19 trillion pesos ($6.1 billion) into the economy to avoid liquidity problems.

In a statement, policymakers said the bank would auction 14 trillion pesos of repurchase agreements, or repos, daily, 3 trillion pesos of 14-day repos and another 2 trillion pesos of 90-day repos. (Reporting by Carlos Vargas Editing by Phil Berlowitz)