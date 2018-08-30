Colombia coal production falls 7.5 pct year-on-year in Q2

BOGOTA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Colombia, the world’s fifth-largest exporter of coal, produced 19.8 million tonnes in the second quarter, down 7.5 percent from the same quarter the year before, the government said on Thursday.

The Mines and Energy Ministry said in a statement that rains in coal-producing regions had affected output, without providing further details.

In the second quarter of last year Colombia produced 21.4 million tonnes. In full-year 2017 it produced 89.4 million tonnes.

The biggest players in Colombia’s coal industry are Drummond Co, Glencore Plc, Murray Energy Corp’s Colombia Natural Resources, and Cerrejon, which is owned by BHP Billiton, Anglo American PLC and Glencore. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Susan Thomas)