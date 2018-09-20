FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Continental Gold says three killed in armed attack at Colombia mine

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Continental Gold said on Thursday three of its geologists were killed in northern Antioquia province in Colombia in an armed attack.

Three others were also injured in the attack, a company spokesman told Reuters.

The incident took place in the village of Ochali in the municipality of Yaramul, Antioquia, which is located within the boundaries of Continental’s Berlin project, the company said in a statement.

The attack is the second on Continental staff in as many weeks.

One engineer died and another was wounded on Sept. 5 after they were shot at while traveling near the company’s Buritica mine. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru and Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

