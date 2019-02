BOGOTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Banco Davivienda, Colombia’s third largest bank by assets, will sell up to 500 billion pesos ($159 million) of bonds locally, the stock exchange said on Monday.

Davivienda said that on Tuesday it will offer three-year bonds at a fixed rate and 10-year bonds linked to inflation.

The bank is part of financial conglomerate Grupo Bolivar.