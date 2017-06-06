Colombia's Davivienda to issue up to $241.7 mln in local bonds

BOGOTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest bank, will issue up to 700 billion pesos ($241.7 million) in bonds on the local market, the company said on Tuesday.

The bank will first offer paper worth 500 billion pesos and then an additional 200 billion if there is sufficient demand, Davivienda said in a filing to the financial regulator.

The bonds will come due in 3, 7 and 10 years and will be issued beginning Wednesday.

The bank's president, Efrain Forero, told Reuters last week he expected to issue bonds worth 1 trillion pesos by the end of 2017.