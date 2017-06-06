FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Colombia's Davivienda to issue up to $241.7 mln in local bonds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

Colombia's Davivienda to issue up to $241.7 mln in local bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, June 6 (Reuters) - Davivienda, Colombia's third-largest bank, will issue up to 700 billion pesos ($241.7 million) in bonds on the local market, the company said on Tuesday.

The bank will first offer paper worth 500 billion pesos and then an additional 200 billion if there is sufficient demand, Davivienda said in a filing to the financial regulator.

The bonds will come due in 3, 7 and 10 years and will be issued beginning Wednesday.

The bank's president, Efrain Forero, told Reuters last week he expected to issue bonds worth 1 trillion pesos by the end of 2017.

$1 = 2,895.85 Colombian pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.