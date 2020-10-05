Colombia to substitute some planned dollar financing for $1.3 bln in bonds -sources

BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Colombia plans to substitute some of its planned 2020 financing in dollars for a local debt emission of about 5 trillion pesos ($1.28 bln), three market sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Monday.

The Finance Ministry is planning to move ahead with pre-financing needs for 2021 and is considering an internal debt swap on the local market, the sources said.

The ministry did not have an immediate response to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)