Colombia national income to fall $6.6 bln this year, gov't says

BOGOTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Colombia’s government has estimated national income could fall by 23.7 trillion pesos ($6.58 billion) this year, as a coronavirus lockdown and low oil prices batter the Andean country’s economy.

The country could issue international and local bonds or use an available line of credit with the International Monetary Fund to help it make up for lost income, the government said in a decree published on Friday.