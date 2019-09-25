Colombia paid $1.16 bln in local bonds early

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colombia has paid off 4 trillion pesos ($1.16 billion) worth of local treasury bonds early, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, taking advantage of current liquidity.

The payments for the local so-called TES bonds were made on Monday, the ministry said in a statement.

The paper had been set to come due on July 24, 2020.

“The operation contributes toward reducing short-term amortizations, improves the expiration profile and reduces the amount of public debt in local currency,” the statement said.

Active management of debt has reduced amortizations on local bonds by 9 trillion pesos for 2020 and cut public debt by 4 trillion pesos this year, the statement added. ($1 = 3,438.66 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Jonathan Oatis)