HIGHLIGHTS-Colombia finance minister on tax reform, economy

CARTAGENA, Colombia, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are key comments on the economy from Colombian Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla, who spoke to attendees at an economic conference in Cartagena.

• “According to the estimates of the medium-term fiscal framework, Colombia’s rate of long-term growth fell from 4.8 percent in 2012 to 3.5 percent in 2018.”

• “It’s a problem associated with productivity, we’re basically at a standstill.”

• “The state is the majority partner in all state companies, but it’s a bad partner, its like having a grandma on the board of a company that wants to grow.”

• “We have a proposal for business tax reform. The objectives are first a reduction in the actual tariff, it’s not exclusively about the nominal rate, the problems are bigger.”

• “Second the architecture of mono-taxation has not been successful, the objective was 3,500 companies, we’ve got seven.”

• “The third component is the capacity of the (tax agency) to administer the system, we need to improve that capacity, that’s what we’re working on.”

• “Creating a judicial framework for economic regulation in which it’s explicit what problem or failure of the market it wants to solve. Regulatory actions should make the quantitative criteria on which they will later be evaluated explicit.”

• “The company tax is why we haven’t achieved progression. We need to increase the base for contributors to personal income tax.

• “We have badly defined the distribution of subsidies that we give out. We have not reflected, like we did with pensions, it can’t be that after distributing subsidies the Gini (co-efficient) didn’t evolve from before.”

• The fiscal rule is inviolable, the government is structuring a finance plan whose central piece is guaranteeing the compliance with the fiscal rule in the medium term. Colombia’s fiscal situation is weak.”

• “The economic reactivation plan looks to comply with the fiscal rule.

• “We have very grave problems that will be revealed during the budget debate.” (Reporting by Carlos Vargas and Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Helen Murphy and Alistair Bell)