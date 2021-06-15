Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

UPDATE 1-Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

By Nelson Bocanegra, Carlos Vargas

    BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday
increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%,
despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government
protests that have caused shortages and hit exports. 
    The government previously projected 5% growth. 
    The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost
the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said.

    Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short
term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video
presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income.
    "This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the
context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the
pandemic," Restrepo said.
     A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in
July, he said.
    The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14
trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm
investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades.
    Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a
previous target of 2.4%.
    The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of
8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion
pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in
outside financing this year.
    In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo
said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will
close the year at 2.8%. 
    Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next
year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said.
    Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion
pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said.

The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for
2021 and 2022:
    
                               2021      Revised    2022
                                         2021      
 Central gov't deficit         8.6%      UNC       7%
 Current account deficit       N/A       3.8%      3%
 Peso/dollar average           3,466     3,667     3,744
 GDP                           +5.0%     +6.0%     +4.3%
 Inflation                     +2.4%     +3%       +2.8%
 Tax rev goal (trln pesos)     147.2     151       170.2
 Foreign bonds (bln USD)       N/A       N/A       N/A
 Multilateral loans (bln USD)  N/A       N/A       N/A
 Local TES bonds(trln pesos)   55.3      UNC       62.88
 Auctioned TES (trln pesos)    40        UNC       N/A
 Average oil price (USD)       $53.0     $63.0     $63.0
 
 (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by
Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)
