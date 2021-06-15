UPDATE 1-Colombia GDP growth to reach 6% this year, inflation to hit 3% -finance minister

(Adds quote from finance minister, figures) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's government on Tuesday increased its economic growth projection for this year to 6%, despite recent road blockades connected to anti-government protests that have caused shortages and hit exports. The government previously projected 5% growth. The six-week spate of protests and road blockades has cost the economy more than $3 billion, the Finance Ministry has said. Colombia's fiscal strategy will be expansionist in the short term, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a video presentation, adding there remains a need to increase income. "This scenario is being done in a particular context, in the context of a country that is still seeing the impact of the pandemic," Restrepo said. A consensus tax reform proposal will go to Congress in July, he said. The government has struggled to promote a watered-down 14 trillion-peso ($3.79 billion) reform as it tries to calm investor nerves and stay ahead of potential rating downgrades. Inflation will end the year at 3%, Restrepo said, up from a previous target of 2.4%. The government maintained its fiscal deficit prediction of 8.6% of GDP for this year and the total issue of 55.3 trillion pesos in local TES bonds. Colombia will seek $10.1 billion in outside financing this year. In 2022, the fiscal deficit will reach 7% of GDP, Restrepo said, while economic growth will reach 4.3% and inflation will close the year at 2.8%. Colombia will seek $10.5 billion in external financing next year and issue a total of 62.88 trillion pesos in TES, he said. Privatizations of state assets could raise some 14 trillion pesos this year and 7 trillion in 2022, Restrepo said. The following are Colombia's fiscal targets and revisions for 2021 and 2022: 2021 Revised 2022 2021 Central gov't deficit 8.6% UNC 7% Current account deficit N/A 3.8% 3% Peso/dollar average 3,466 3,667 3,744 GDP +5.0% +6.0% +4.3% Inflation +2.4% +3% +2.8% Tax rev goal (trln pesos) 147.2 151 170.2 Foreign bonds (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A Multilateral loans (bln USD) N/A N/A N/A Local TES bonds(trln pesos) 55.3 UNC 62.88 Auctioned TES (trln pesos) 40 UNC N/A Average oil price (USD) $53.0 $63.0 $63.0 (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)