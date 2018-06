BOGOTA, June 17 (Reuters) - Right-wing candidate Ivan Duque was elected Colombia’s president on Sunday beating leftist rival Gustavo Petro in a win that allays fears the country’s economic model will be overhauled but raises the prospect a peace accord with Marxist rebels will be changed.

With 97 percent of polling stations counted, Duque had 54 percent of votes, while Petro had 42 percent. (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Daniel Flynn)