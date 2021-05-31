Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia April national jobless rate falls to 15.1%, urban rate down to 17.4%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, May 31(Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate fell
to 17.4% in April, from 23.5% in the same month last year, the
government statistics agency said on Monday, based on surveys in
the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 15.1%, down from 19.8% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 April        17.4%           15.1%
 March        16.8%           14.2%
 February     18.1%           15.9%
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
