TABLE-Colombia Dec national jobless rate rises to 13.4%, urban rate up to 15.6%

BOGOTA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate rose to 15.6% in December, from 10.5% in the same month of 2019, the government statistics agency said on Friday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate was 13.4%, up from 9.5% a year earlier, the DANE agency said. More than five months of national coronavirus lockdown earlier this year shuttered thousands of businesses across the country. The government expects an economic contraction of 6.8% for 2020. The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment December 15.6 13.4 November 15.4 13.3 October 16.8 14.7 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom Editing by Marguerita Choy)