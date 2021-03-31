Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia February national jobless rate rose to 15.9%, urban rate up to 18.1%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 18.1% in February, from 11.5% in the same month last
year, the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, based
on surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 15.9%, up from 12.2% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 February     18.1%           15.9%
 January      19.5%           17.3%
 December     15.6%           13.4%
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
