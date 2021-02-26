TABLE-Colombia January national jobless rate rises to 17.3%, urban rate up to 19.5%

BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate rose to 19.5% in January, from 12.9% in the same month of last year, the government statistics agency said on Friday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate was 17.3%, up from 13% a year earlier, the DANE agency said. The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment January 19.5% 17.3% December 15.6% 13.4% November 15.4% 13.3% (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)