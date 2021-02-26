Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Colombia January national jobless rate rises to 17.3%, urban rate up to 19.5%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 19.5% in January, from 12.9% in the same month of last
year, the government statistics agency said on Friday, based on
surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 17.3%, up from 13% a year
earlier, the DANE agency said.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 January      19.5%           17.3%
 December     15.6%           13.4%
 November     15.4%           13.3%
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
