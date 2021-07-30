Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia June national jobless rate down to 14.4%, urban rate falls to 17.1%

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BOGOTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
fell to 17.1% in June, from 24.9% in the same month last year,
the government statistics agency said on Friday, based on
surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 14.4%, down from 19.8% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 June         17.1%           14.4%
 May          16.6%           15.6%
 April        17.4%           15.1%
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
