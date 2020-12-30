Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 13.3% in November, urban rate 15.4%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 15.4% in November, from 10.4% in the same month of 2019,
the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, based on
surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 13.3%, up from 9.3% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    More than five months of national coronavirus lockdown
earlier this year shuttered thousands of businesses across the
country. The government expects an economic contraction of 6.8%
this year.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 November     15.4            13.3
 October      16.8            14.7
 September    18.3            15.8
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
