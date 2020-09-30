Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 16.8% in August, urban rate 19.6%

By Reuters Staff

    BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 19.6% in August, from 11.4% in the same month of 2019,
the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, based on
surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate was 16.8%, up from 10.8% a
year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    The Andean country entered a national lockdown to control
the spread of coronavirus in late March, lifting it at the end
of August. The quarantine shuttered thousands of businesses
across the country. 
    Colombia then moved into a "selective quarantine" which bars
large crowds. It will run until the end of October.
    The urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial
markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is
in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
    For the full report go to: here

              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 August       19.6            16.8
 July         24.7            20.2
 June         24.9            19.8
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
