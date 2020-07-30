TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 19.8% in June, urban rate 24.9%

BOGOTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate rose to 24.9% in June, from 10.7% in the same month of 2019, the government statistics agency said on Thursday, based on surveys in the 13 biggest cities. The national unemployment rate climbed to 19.8%, from 9.4% recorded a year earlier, the DANE agency said. More than four months of lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus have shuttered businesses across the country. Many sectors are in the process of gradually reopening ahead of the end of quarantine, now scheduled for Aug. 30. Colombia's urban jobless rate is more closely watched by financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the workforce is in large cities. Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping periods and vacation months. For the full report go to: here Urban National Unemployment Unemployment June 24.9 19.8 May 24.5 21.4 April 23.5 19.8 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)