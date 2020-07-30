Market News
TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 19.8% in June, urban rate 24.9%

    BOGOTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
rose to 24.9% in June, from 10.7% in the same month of 2019, the
government statistics agency said on Thursday, based on surveys
in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate climbed to 19.8%, from 9.4%
recorded a year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    More than four months of lockdown to curb the spread of the
new coronavirus have shuttered businesses across the country.
Many sectors are in the process of gradually reopening ahead of
the end of quarantine, now scheduled for Aug. 30.
    Colombia's urban jobless rate is more closely watched by
financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the
workforce is in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 June         24.9            19.8
 May          24.5            21.4
 April        23.5            19.8
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
