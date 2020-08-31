Market News
TABLE-Colombia national jobless rate 20.2% in July, urban rate 24.7%

    BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's urban jobless rate
more than doubled to 24.7% in July, from 10.3% in the same month
of 2019, the government statistics agency said on Monday, based
on surveys in the 13 biggest cities.
    The national unemployment rate climbed to 20.2%, nearly
double the 10.7% a year earlier, the DANE agency said.
    More than five months of lockdown to curb the spread of
coronavirus will end at midnight on Tuesday. The quarantine
shuttered thousands of businesses across the country, although
many sectors have gradually reopened.
    Colombia's urban jobless rate is more closely watched by
financial markets than the national figure. Nearly 70% of the
workforce is in large cities.
    Unemployment figures are not seasonally adjusted and can be
volatile, usually depending on factors like peak shopping
periods and vacation months.
              Urban           National
              Unemployment    Unemployment
 July         24.7            20.2
 June         24.9            19.8
 May          24.5            21.4
 
 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom; Editing by Richard Chang)
