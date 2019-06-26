Colombia's EPM sells $73 mln in ISA electric company shares

BOGOTA, June 26 (Reuters) - Colombian public services company Empresas Publicas de Medellin sold 13.2% of its shares in electricity company ISA for $73.3 million, the stock exchange said on Wednesday.

The sale was equivalent to more than 14.8 million shares at 15,700 pesos each.

The sale is part of a plan by Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM) to sell its more than 112.6 million ISA shares and raise some 1.76 trillion pesos ($552.2 million).

EPM plans to raise up to 4 trillion pesos by selling stock in several different assets, to ensure liquidity following problems at its flagship hydroelectric project Hidroituango.