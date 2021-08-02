Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Economic News

TABLE-Colombia June exports up 33.1% versus year ago

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth
$3.05 billion in June, up 33.1% from the same month last year,
the government's DANE statistics agency said on Monday.
    The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on
board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad:
              June             May              April
 CHANGE       +33.1%           +39.4%           +56.3%
 TOTAL        $3.05 BLN        $3.1 BLN         $2.91 BLN
 EXPORTS                                        
 For a copy of the full report, see: here

 (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up