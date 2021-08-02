TABLE-Colombia June exports up 33.1% versus year ago

BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Colombia reported exports worth $3.05 billion in June, up 33.1% from the same month last year, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Monday. The following is a breakdown of exports expressed in free on board (FOB) terms, or not including the cost of shipment abroad: June May April CHANGE +33.1% +39.4% +56.3% TOTAL $3.05 BLN $3.1 BLN $2.91 BLN EXPORTS For a copy of the full report, see: here (Reporting by Bogota newsroom)