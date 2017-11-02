Colombian brokerages can invest abroad -finance ministry

BOGOTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Colombia will allow local brokerages and fiduciaries to invest in foreign funds to diversify their portfolios, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The change is part of Colombia’s efforts to integrate its financial market with those of fellow Pacific Alliance members - Chile, Peru and Mexico.

The ministry said that it expects authorization for Colombian investment products to be bought and sold on the Peruvian and Mexican markets soon. They are already available in Chile. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)