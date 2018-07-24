Colombia's ISA conglomerate to issue $172.5 mln in bonds

BOGOTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate ISA will issue 500 billion pesos ($172.5 million) of local bonds on Wednesday to finance its investment plan, the company said on Tuesday.

ISA, which focuses on electric power transportation, road concessions, information technology and telecommunications, will issue nine, 15 and 25-year bonds, paying inflation plus a additional margin. It did not say how much.

The state-controlled company said the bond sale is part of a 6.5 trillion peso global bond plan. It has already issued 3.5 trillion pesos.

For 2018, ISA projected total investments of 3.79 trillion pesos, mainly in the electric power transportation business, followed by road concessions and telecommunications and information.