Colombia's ISA issues $172.5 mln in local bonds

BOGOTA, July 25 (Reuters) - Colombian conglomerate ISA issued 500 billion pesos ($172.5 million) of local bonds on Wednesday after receiving interest for almost double that amount, the Colombian stock exchange said.

ISA, which focuses on electric power transportation, road concessions, information technology and telecommunications, sold nine-year paper at inflation plus 3.49 percent, 15-year paper at inflation plus 3.89 percent and 25-year paper at inflation plus 4.07 percent, the exchange said in a statement.

The state-controlled company said the bond sale is part of a 6.5 trillion peso global bond plan to finance its investment plan. It has already issued 3.5 trillion pesos.

For 2018, ISA has projected total investments of 3.79 trillion pesos, mainly in the electric power transportation business, followed by road concessions and telecommunications and information. ($1 = 2,898.36 Colombian pesos)