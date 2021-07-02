Colombia's markets under pressure after second downgrade to 'junk'

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Colombia’s markets were under pressure on Friday after Fitch become the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country to ‘junk’.

The premium demanded by investors to hold Colombia’s debt over safe haven U.S. Treasuries jumped by 5 basis points (bps) to 255 bps - its highest since early October 2020, the JPMorgan EMBI index showed.

Five-year credit default swaps rose 6 bps to 143 bps, data from IHS Markit also showed, while the Colombian peso softened as much as 0.6% in early local trading before trimming the losses. (Reporting by Marc Jones and Rodrigo Campos, writing by Karin Strohecker)