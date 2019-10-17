Contract to build metro in Colombian capital awarded to Chinese-Canadian consortium

BOGOTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A $4 billion contract to build a metro in Colombian capital Bogota was awarded to a consortium of China’s Harbour Engineering Company, Xi’an Metro Company and Canada’s Bombardier Inc, the government said on Thursday.

The group beat out the other international consortium that submitted bids, which consisted of Mexico’s Carso Infraestructura y Construccion and Promotora de Desarrollo de America Latina, Spain’s FCC Concesiones de Infraestructura and Ferrocarril Metropolita de Barcelona, and France’s Alstom SA. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Luc Cohen)