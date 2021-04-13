Colombia's mining sector to recover 15% in 2021 -industry group

BOGOTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Colombia’s mining sector is expected to recover 15% in 2021, propelled by greater production of coal, gold and nickel and direct foreign investment, which is expected to almost triple to $2.7 billion, an industry association said on Tuesday.

Colombia’s mining industry declined around 26% last year, its greatest contraction in history, after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic and a 91-day strike at coal mine Cerrejon, while foreign investment was cut almost in half to $902 million.

“We expect the mining sector will finish this year recovering some 15%, a recovery marked by better coal production ... and boosted by new gold and copper projects,” Juan Camilo Narino, president of the Colombian Mining Association (ACM), said in a virtual press conference.

As well as improving coal production and new projects, the recovery will also benefit from the restarting of infrastructure works and rising demand for luxury goods such as emeralds, the association said.

This year the industry’s main challenges include promoting exploration policies to attract larger investments, restoring previous coal production levels, and finding new coal markets, mainly in Asia, Narino said.

The ACM has set a coal production target this year of 60 million tonnes, after output fell 40% to 49.5 million tonnes last year, Narino said.

The production target for gold has been set at 1.78 million troy ounces, up from 1.53 million troy ounces last year, the association said.

A troy ounce weighs around 31.1 grams, while a regular ounce weighs just over 28.3 grams.

Nickel production of 40,000 tonnes is expected in 2021, up from 36,000 tonnes in 2020, Narino added. He forecast nickel exports of $10.7 billion this year. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)