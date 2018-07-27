Colombia's Nutresa says first half net profit up 3.7 pct

BOGOTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s largest processed food producer Nutresa on Friday said improved sales helped net profit rise 3.7 percent in the first half to 246 billion pesos ($85.3 million) versus the same period last year.

Nutresa’s operating income grew 4 percent in the first six months of the year to 4.3 trillion pesos compared with 2017.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) increased by 2.4 percent during the first half of the year to 540 billion pesos.

Nutresa focuses on the production of processed meats, biscuits, chocolates, coffee, pasta, ice cream and a string of restaurants and ice-cream parlors. It also has businesses in Chile under its Tresmontes Lucchetti company. ($1 = 2,886.21 Colombian pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Helen Murphy Editing by Jonathan Oatis)