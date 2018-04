BOGOTA, April 27 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank lowered the benchmark interest rate to 4.25 percent on Friday, as policymakers seek to boost sluggish economic growth amid lower inflation.

The board reduced the lending rate by 25 basis points, meeting expectations of the majority of analysts in a Reuters survey last week. The policymakers’ decision was unanimous. (Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)