Colombia central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 1.75%

BOGOTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the sixth consecutive month on Friday, as expected by the market.

Nineteen analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week the seven-member board would keep the rate steady to boost economic recovery amid controlled inflation.

The decision was backed by all of the board members.

The bank said it predicts economic growth of 5.2% this year. (Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)