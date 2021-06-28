UPDATE 1-Colombia's central bank holds interest rate at 1.75% in unanimous decision

(Adds rate decision, quotes)

BOGOTA, June 28 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the ninth month on Monday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery, in line with expectations.

The decision was backed by all seven of the bank’s board members, it said in a statement.

In a Reuters poll last week, all 13 analysts surveyed forecast that the bank would leave the interest rate unchanged.

“We have an interest rate that reflects a strongly expansionist monetary policy stance, aimed at supporting the recovery of the economy,” bank chief Leonardo Villar told journalists.

The bank continues to forecast 2021 GDP growth of between 3% and 7%, with a central range of 6.5%.

While economic activity in April followed the good performance of the first quarter of 2021, the decision to hold the interest rate stable follows an unrelenting third wave of the coronavirus, as well as protests, which have involved roadblocks holding up the transit of goods across the country.

Colombia, which has seen record daily infections and deaths in recent weeks, has reported more than 4.1 million coronavirus cases, as well as 104,678 deaths.

Inflation expectations remain anchored at 3% for this year and next, as established by the bank, although Villar added that recent increases in prices could be persistent, which would affect the forecast.

Furthermore, if there is no fiscal reform, access to financing will be negatively affected and costs would increase, reducing the space in which monetary policy can support economic activity and jobs, Villar said.

The government recently raised its economic growth outlook for the year, expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6%, up from forecasts of 5% previously.

The government recently raised its economic growth outlook for the year, expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6%, up from forecasts of 5% previously.

According to the Reuters poll, the central bank could begin raising the interest rate from September.