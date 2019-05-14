Basic Materials
May 14, 2019 / 10:50 PM / 2 days ago

Colombia's Grupo Argos sees 1st qtr net profit up 32%

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Colombian investment holding company Grupo Argos said on Tuesday its net profit increased 32% in the first quarter to 144 billion pesos ($43.6 million) compared with the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 12% to 3.7 trillion pesos, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose by 6% to 1 trillion pesos, the company said in a statement.

Argos, which is 35.4% controlled by holding GrupoSURA , said in March it would invest some 2.6 trillion pesos this year in its power, concessions and cement subsidiaries.

1 dollar = 3,299.01 pesos Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below