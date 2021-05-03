UPDATE 1-Colombian peso, bonds drop after tax reform withdrawal

(Updates market reaction, adds quotes)

BOGOTA, May 3 (Reuters) - Colombia’s peso and public debt depreciated on Monday after the withdrawal over the weekend of a controversial tax reform, considered key for the country to ensure fiscal stability, sparked market uncertainty.

President Ivan Duque withdrew the proposal amid staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests, but insisted a reform is still necessary and that a new proposal will be the product of consensus among business leaders, political parties and civil society.

Market participants said a lack of clarity about when the new proposal would be ready and how much it will seek to raise has created doubts about whether it can be approved before the end of the legislative session in June.

Delays will make it harder to send a message of fiscal consolidation to investors and ratings agencies if the country hopes to avoid a ratings downgrade.

“In terms of markets, we think the withdrawal of the fiscal reform proposal will increase volatility, and it could steepen the yield curve even further and bring more COP depreciation in the short run until President Duque shows the new proposal,” said Sergio Olarte, chief economist at Scotiabank in Colombia.

The Colombian currency fell 2.15% to 3,834 pesos per dollar, its lowest level since Oct. 30, 2020.

Since the tax reform was sent to Congress on April 15, the peso has depreciated 6.15%.

Public debt paper set to come due in September 2030 was trading with a yield of 7.27%, compared with a yield of 6.92% during the previous session.

A loss of Colombia’s investment-grade ratings during what remains of 2021 is more probable now, JPMorgan said in a note.

“This whole episode seems likely to leave President Duque with greatly diminished political capital, and will hasten the focus of the Colombian political debate onto the 1H22 elections,” it said.

The country’s main stock index COLCAP was trading about 0.38% higher.

Even if a new reform is approved, it will likely be for a value well below that originally sought by the government, said Andres Pardo, chief Latin America macro strategist at XP Investments.

“The government will have to include other tax hikes in a new bill – including several that are not of its preference – that will not be enough to compensate for the ones that were rejected”, Pardo said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)