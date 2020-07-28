Colombia starts process to award bandwidth licenses, prepares for 5G

BOGOTA, July 28 (Reuters) - Colombia has launched the process to award bandwidth licenses in the 700, 1,900, 2,500 and 3,500 megahertz (MHz) spectrums, the last of which would allow 5G technology to be implemented in the Andean country, the government said Tuesday.

Companies have until Aug. 24 to send a letter to the ministry of information technology and communications (MinTIC) to express their interest.

“We have opened the floor for expressions of interest for future license awards for use of the radio spectrum in the bands of 700 MHz, 1,900 MHz, 2,500MHz and, for the first time, 3,500 MHz,” MinTIC Minister Karen Abudinen said in a statement.

“This last band is one of the most important for developing 5G technology in the country.”

In December Colombia awarded bandwidth licenses to three companies in the 700MHz and 2,500MHz spectrums, for more than 5 trillion pesos ($1.36 billion), in a move to widen its cell phone coverage and internet in the most remote parts of the country.

($1 = 3,679.17 pesos)